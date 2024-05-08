Lincoln National Corp Increases Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMH. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMH stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $221.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,606,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,465,903. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.33. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $121.81 and a one year high of $239.14.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.