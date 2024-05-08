Lincoln National Corp Cuts Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 304.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.0 %

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.89. The stock had a trading volume of 282,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,067. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $92.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.26 and a 200 day moving average of $81.04.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Electric Power

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.