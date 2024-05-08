Lincoln National Corp Raises Position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $344,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 336,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,574,000 after buying an additional 71,054 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

FQAL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.83. 6,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,902. The company has a market cap of $899.26 million, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.80. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $46.93 and a 1-year high of $59.01.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

