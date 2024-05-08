Lincoln National Corp Purchases 122 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $539,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $166,212,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 57.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $284.30. The stock had a trading volume of 122,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,583. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $224.32 and a 1-year high of $288.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.99.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

