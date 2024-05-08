Lincoln National Corp Buys New Shares in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 62,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,000. Lincoln National Corp owned 1.38% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of TCAF stock remained flat at $30.04 during trading on Wednesday. 85,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,943. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $30.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average is $28.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

