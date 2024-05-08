Lincoln National Corp Sells 885 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 846.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDC stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.41. 14,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,379. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $172.75 and a 52-week high of $204.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.02.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

