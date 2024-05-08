Lincoln National Corp Sells 308 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 882.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HDV traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.18. The stock had a trading volume of 53,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,768. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.46 and a 52 week high of $110.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.04 and a 200 day moving average of $103.54. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

