U.S. Energy (USEG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The energy company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 49.00% and a negative net margin of 100.13%.

Shares of NASDAQ USEG opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.55. U.S. Energy has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $1.76.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Energy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

