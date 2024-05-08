EZZ Life Science Holdings Limited (ASX:EZZ) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02

EZZ Life Science Holdings Limited (ASX:EZZ – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Sunday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from EZZ Life Science’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

EZZ Life Science Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

EZZ Life Science Company Profile

EZZ Life Science Holdings Limited engages in formulation, production, marketing, and sale of the health and wellbeing products in Australia, New Zealand, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Brought in Lines and Company Owned Products. It is also involved in the wholesale distribution of the EAORON branded skin care products to retailers; and research and development, and sale of genomics and precision nutrition research products under the EZZ brand.

