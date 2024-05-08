EZZ Life Science Holdings Limited (ASX:EZZ) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02

EZZ Life Science Holdings Limited (ASX:EZZ – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Sunday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from EZZ Life Science’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.
EZZ Life Science Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.
EZZ Life Science Company Profile
