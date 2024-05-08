Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock Position Raised by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $855,524.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,350.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $855,524.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,350.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $782,792.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,656.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,255 shares of company stock worth $3,215,664 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of PRU stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,052. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.35. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $77.87 and a one year high of $118.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. Prudential Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRU. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.08.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

