Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,258 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 57,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 88,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.0 %

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.50. 234,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,660,698. The firm has a market cap of $151.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $100.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.38.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,250 shares of company stock worth $3,339,528 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Philip Morris International

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.