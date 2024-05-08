Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 994 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

NASDAQ ESGD traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.66. 15,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,637. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.83. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $80.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.16.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

