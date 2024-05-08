Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 191 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in MongoDB by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 62,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,969,000 after acquiring an additional 39,445 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Down 1.6 %

MDB stock traded down $5.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $349.47. The company had a trading volume of 127,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.27 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.40. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.85 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62.

Insider Activity

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $431.99 million. Analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.37, for a total transaction of $930,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,166,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,986,270.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,802 shares of company stock worth $22,143,211 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 price target (down previously from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.86.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

