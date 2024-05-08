Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.08. The company had a trading volume of 980,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,372. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $40.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.56.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $758.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.57.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

