The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 333.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENSG traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.69. 9,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.14 and a 1-year high of $127.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.08 and a 200-day moving average of $114.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.32%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $530,918.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total value of $1,216,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $530,918.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,263 shares of company stock valued at $3,735,086. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ENSG shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

