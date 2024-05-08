Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.16, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $499.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.53 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 32.71% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group updated its Q2 guidance to $4.50-$4.60 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

NYSE AMG traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $156.45. 35,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,190. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $120.22 and a 52-week high of $169.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.00.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMG shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $218.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Further Reading

