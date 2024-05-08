Private Advisor Group LLC Has $7.31 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $7,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

BATS ITA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.44. 467,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.76. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

