Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 1,233 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at $18,362,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 89,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TRI opened at $166.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.73 and its 200 day moving average is $147.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $117.46 and a 12-month high of $168.28. The company has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRI. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.31.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

