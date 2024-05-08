Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 9.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,436,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,487,000 after acquiring an additional 371,693 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,472,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,640,000 after acquiring an additional 361,798 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 703,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,480,000 after acquiring an additional 308,479 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 79.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 622,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,398,000 after acquiring an additional 276,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 12.6% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,316,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,558,000 after purchasing an additional 258,800 shares in the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

SLF opened at $52.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.57. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.57 and a 1-year high of $55.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 17.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sun Life Financial

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Read More

