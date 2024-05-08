InspireMD (NSPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 million. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 320.97% and a negative return on equity of 55.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect InspireMD to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

InspireMD Stock Performance

Shares of NSPR opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. InspireMD has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59. The firm has a market cap of $49.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

See Also

