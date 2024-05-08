Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Howmet Aerospace has increased its dividend payment by an average of 104.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Howmet Aerospace has a dividend payout ratio of 7.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Howmet Aerospace to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $79.83 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $80.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HWM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.67.

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $3,034,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares in the company, valued at $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

