Princeton Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

Princeton Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Princeton Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 35.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Princeton Bancorp to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

Get Princeton Bancorp alerts:

Princeton Bancorp Price Performance

BPRN opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average of $32.23. Princeton Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19.

Insider Activity at Princeton Bancorp

Princeton Bancorp Company Profile

In other Princeton Bancorp news, Director Martin Tuchman acquired 5,004 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.52 per share, with a total value of $157,726.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 17,344 shares of company stock valued at $528,698. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Princeton Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Princeton Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.