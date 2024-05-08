Spire Wealth Management Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,089,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,920,548,000 after buying an additional 65,006 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,374,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,650,767,000 after acquiring an additional 269,571 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,061,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,155,430,000 after acquiring an additional 73,601 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,539,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $581,052,000 after purchasing an additional 33,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,480,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,098,000 after purchasing an additional 149,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $405.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $393.13 and a 200-day moving average of $384.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.28.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

