UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UL Solutions currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.30.

UL Solutions Trading Down 0.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at UL Solutions

ULS opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. UL Solutions has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $36.92.

In related news, Director James M. Shannon acquired 7,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,142 shares in the company, valued at $199,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Linda S. Chapin purchased 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Shannon purchased 7,142 shares of UL Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,976. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 199,997 shares of company stock worth $5,599,916 over the last 90 days.

About UL Solutions

(Get Free Report)

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

