Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on QLYS. Scotiabank started coverage on Qualys in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.50.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $165.98 on Wednesday. Qualys has a 52-week low of $112.17 and a 52-week high of $206.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 0.51.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Qualys had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qualys will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Qualys

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,120 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $690,594.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,598,905.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,120 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $690,594.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,598,905.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total transaction of $661,414.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,608 shares in the company, valued at $31,743,967.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,662 shares of company stock worth $2,263,965. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the first quarter worth $326,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,963,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Qualys by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,115,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Articles

