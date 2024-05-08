Sapient Capital LLC Invests $226,000 in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,438,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1,167.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 270,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,656,000 after buying an additional 249,424 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,476,000 after buying an additional 235,262 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 692,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,395,000 after acquiring an additional 97,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 171,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,591,000 after acquiring an additional 93,208 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $98.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.55. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.24 and a fifty-two week high of $101.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

