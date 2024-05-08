Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.
Williams Companies Stock Up 0.1 %
WMB opened at $39.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.06. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $39.99. The stock has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.
Williams Companies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.83%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Report on Williams Companies
About Williams Companies
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Williams Companies
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Chegg Chokes on AI Attempt, CEO Talks it Up As He Passes Torch
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Does Logitech’s EPS Beat Signal the Rebound of Video Gaming?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- MU Nears Breakout as Analysts Continue to Pound the Table
Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.