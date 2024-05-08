Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.05 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Aaron’s updated its FY24 guidance to $0.00-0.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.000-0.250 EPS.

Aaron’s Stock Performance

Shares of AAN opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.25 million, a P/E ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $16.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.90.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 625.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAN. TD Cowen started coverage on Aaron’s in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aaron’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AAN

Aaron’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.