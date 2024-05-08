Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.05 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Aaron’s updated its FY24 guidance to $0.00-0.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.000-0.250 EPS.
Shares of AAN opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.25 million, a P/E ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $16.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.90.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 625.00%.
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
