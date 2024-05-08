Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.62

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.62 and last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 987484 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BKD

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $754.48 million for the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 44.01% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. Research analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookdale Senior Living

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 812.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 10,902 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares in the last quarter.

About Brookdale Senior Living

(Get Free Report)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.