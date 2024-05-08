Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Hits New 12-Month High at $66.74

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.74 and last traded at $66.74, with a volume of 18360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.15.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.90 and a 200-day moving average of $60.47. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Water Resources ETF

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 33,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Cook Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

