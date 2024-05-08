Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Hits New 12-Month High at $66.74

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.74 and last traded at $66.74, with a volume of 18360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.15.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.90 and a 200-day moving average of $60.47. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.96.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Water Resources ETF
Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Water Resources ETF
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Does Logitech’s EPS Beat Signal the Rebound of Video Gaming?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- MU Nears Breakout as Analysts Continue to Pound the Table
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Upwork Capitalizes on the Growing AI Gig Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.