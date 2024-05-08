Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.55

Shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.53, with a volume of 115858 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Stock Down 1.2 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $246.62 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria
About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Does Logitech’s EPS Beat Signal the Rebound of Video Gaming?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- MU Nears Breakout as Analysts Continue to Pound the Table
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Upwork Capitalizes on the Growing AI Gig Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.