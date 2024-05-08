Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.55

Shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.53, with a volume of 115858 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Stock Down 1.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $246.62 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRESY. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 62.9% during the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 11,483 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 13.6% in the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 637,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 76,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 107,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 50,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

