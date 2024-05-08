Head-To-Head Contrast: LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) and Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT)

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) and Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.3% of LL Flooring shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.6% of Haverty Furniture Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of LL Flooring shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Haverty Furniture Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LL Flooring and Haverty Furniture Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LL Flooring -11.44% -44.10% -15.43% Haverty Furniture Companies 5.64% 14.94% 7.00%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LL Flooring 1 0 0 0 1.00 Haverty Furniture Companies 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for LL Flooring and Haverty Furniture Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

LL Flooring presently has a consensus target price of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 101.86%. Haverty Furniture Companies has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.47%. Given LL Flooring’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe LL Flooring is more favorable than Haverty Furniture Companies.

Risk and Volatility

LL Flooring has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Haverty Furniture Companies has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LL Flooring and Haverty Furniture Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LL Flooring $904.75 million 0.05 -$103.49 million ($3.59) -0.45 Haverty Furniture Companies $862.13 million 0.54 $56.32 million $2.75 10.46

Haverty Furniture Companies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LL Flooring. LL Flooring is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Haverty Furniture Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Haverty Furniture Companies beats LL Flooring on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LL Flooring

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard and soft surface flooring, and hard and soft surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard and soft surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools, as well as Duravana, a hybrid resilient flooring under the Bellawood, Coreluxe, ReNature by Coreluxe, and Duravana brand names. It also provides in-home delivery and installation services. The company also offers its products through stores, digital platform, and catalogs. The company was formerly known as Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. in January 2022. LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names. The company sells home furnishings through its retail stores, as well as through its website. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

