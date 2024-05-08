AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives $46.22 Consensus PT from Analysts

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.22.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio Price Performance

Shares of ANAB stock opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $27.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.92. The stock has a market cap of $701.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of -0.32.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.15. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 953.66% and a negative return on equity of 119.42%. The company had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -6.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AnaptysBio

In other news, CEO Daniel Faga sold 145,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $3,324,513.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,132,541.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Daniel Faga sold 145,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $3,324,513.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 752,087 shares in the company, valued at $17,132,541.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,940 shares of company stock worth $3,513,773. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnaptysBio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 71,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 66.8% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 134.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 40.2% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

(Get Free Report

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.