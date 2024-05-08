Brokerages Set Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Target Price at $251.25

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $253.54.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tractor Supply

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,147,842.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $11,224,604.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,147,842.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $270.13 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $279.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $256.72 and a 200-day moving average of $230.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Free Report

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.