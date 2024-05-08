Health Catalyst (HCAT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Health Catalyst has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.67 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 39.92%. On average, analysts expect Health Catalyst to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HCAT stock opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $14.37. The stock has a market cap of $400.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average is $8.16.

HCAT has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Health Catalyst from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.10.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

