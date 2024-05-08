Reviewing Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) and Japan Hotel REIT Investment (OTCMKTS:NIPOF)

Japan Hotel REIT Investment (OTCMKTS:NIPOF – Get Free Report) and Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Japan Hotel REIT Investment and Service Properties Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Japan Hotel REIT Investment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Service Properties Trust $1.87 billion 0.54 -$32.78 million ($0.20) -30.30

Japan Hotel REIT Investment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Service Properties Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Japan Hotel REIT Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Service Properties Trust 1 1 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Japan Hotel REIT Investment and Service Properties Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Service Properties Trust has a consensus price target of $7.92, indicating a potential upside of 30.64%. Given Service Properties Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Service Properties Trust is more favorable than Japan Hotel REIT Investment.

Profitability

This table compares Japan Hotel REIT Investment and Service Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Japan Hotel REIT Investment N/A N/A N/A Service Properties Trust -1.75% -2.50% -0.44%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.6% of Service Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Service Properties Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Service Properties Trust beats Japan Hotel REIT Investment on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Japan Hotel REIT Investment

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service. As of December 31, 2023, SVC also owned 752 service-focused retail net lease properties totaling approximately 13.3 million square feet throughout the United States. SVC is managed by The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with over $41 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2023, and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. SVC is headquartered in Newton, MA.

