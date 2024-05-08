Reviewing MGO Global (MGOL) & The Competition

MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare MGO Global to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares MGO Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGO Global -133.23% -226.43% -170.71% MGO Global Competitors -334.83% -9.67% -9.63%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MGO Global and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MGO Global $5.36 million -$7.14 million -0.45 MGO Global Competitors $2.13 billion $144.65 million 17.33

Analyst Recommendations

MGO Global’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than MGO Global. MGO Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MGO Global and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGO Global 0 0 0 0 N/A MGO Global Competitors 340 1564 2234 69 2.48

As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies have a potential upside of 23.89%. Given MGO Global’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MGO Global has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

MGO Global has a beta of 5.5, meaning that its stock price is 450% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGO Global’s competitors have a beta of 1.22, meaning that their average stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of MGO Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are owned by institutional investors. 58.9% of MGO Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MGO Global competitors beat MGO Global on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About MGO Global

MGO Global, Inc. operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand. MGO Global, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

