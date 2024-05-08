Brokerages Set Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target at $326.11

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $326.11.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $284.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $301.33 and its 200 day moving average is $283.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $77.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.97, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.06. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $198.92 and a twelve month high of $327.36.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $366,807.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,583,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $366,807.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,583,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.16, for a total value of $463,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,683 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,316.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,066 shares of company stock valued at $52,199,975 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

