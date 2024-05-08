Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

NYSE TARO opened at $42.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.46. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $45.76.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

