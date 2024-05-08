FY2024 EPS Estimates for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Increased by Analyst

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for CRA International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $6.13 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.94. The consensus estimate for CRA International’s current full-year earnings is $5.99 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.64 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

CRA International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRAI opened at $161.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.29. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. CRA International has a 12 month low of $81.29 and a 12 month high of $163.85.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.53. CRA International had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $161.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.51 million.

CRA International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. CRA International’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CRA International news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,039,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,611,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel K. Mahoney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.31, for a total transaction of $138,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,701.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,039,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,611,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock worth $1,487,085. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CRA International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in CRA International by 46.2% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in CRA International by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 46,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in CRA International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,953,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in CRA International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

