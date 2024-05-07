Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.83

Osino Resources Corp. (CVE:OSI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.83 and last traded at C$1.82, with a volume of 6800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.83.

Osino Resources Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19,581.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.43. The firm has a market cap of C$309.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.39.

About Osino Resources

Osino Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project that consists of 11 licenses covering 153,206 hectares located in Central Namibia; holds 100% interest in the Ondundu gold exploration property covering 19,969 hectares located in Namibia; and Otjikoto East gold project that consists of one license covering approximately 38,114 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

