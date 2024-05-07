UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 1,247 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 636.6% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.76.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,724 shares of company stock valued at $19,312,729 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.76. 6,374,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,896,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $391.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.10 and its 200-day moving average is $154.37. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $166.04.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

