UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 1,247 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 636.6% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.76.
Insider Activity
In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,724 shares of company stock valued at $19,312,729 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of PG traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.76. 6,374,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,896,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $391.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.10 and its 200-day moving average is $154.37. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $166.04.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Garmin Navigates to New Highs Driven By Wearables Trend
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.