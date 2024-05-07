Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Lowered by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,270 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.0% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monument Capital Management raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 528 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.7% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.4% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,727 shares of company stock worth $2,682,948. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST traded up $14.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $771.31. 1,879,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036,217. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $730.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $674.43. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $476.75 and a 12 month high of $787.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $601.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $795.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.48.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

