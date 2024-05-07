MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $198.01

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $198.01 and last traded at $209.85, with a volume of 193920 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $205.80.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $442,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 70,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,508,555.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,324,000 after buying an additional 69,165 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter worth $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in MarketAxess by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 7.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

