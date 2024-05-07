Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Shares Down 4.4%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.27 and last traded at $4.30. Approximately 5,247,603 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 21,559,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPW. BNP Paribas raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 4.9 %

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average of $4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.02%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2,447.6% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.