Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New Investment in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000. Exelon makes up about 0.8% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Exelon by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 914,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,831,000 after buying an additional 12,980 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Exelon by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 72,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Exelon by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,096,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,968,000 after buying an additional 277,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.91. The company had a trading volume of 9,470,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,527,763. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average is $36.98. The company has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $43.53.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

