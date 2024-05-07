Machina Capital S.A.S. Cuts Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Machina Capital S.A.S. trimmed its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. PPG Industries accounts for 1.4% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 41.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,294,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,580,000 after purchasing an additional 959,849 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,718,000 after purchasing an additional 341,977 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,374,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $308,157,000 after purchasing an additional 117,526 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,342,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $174,192,000 after buying an additional 9,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in PPG Industries by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,041,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $154,219,000 after buying an additional 149,387 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PPG

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PPG stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.21. 1,127,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,772,875. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.08.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.86. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.