Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 57,164 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,164 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $46,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 93,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of QUAL traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $161.34. 1,093,253 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.88. The firm has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

