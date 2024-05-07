Polymetals Resources Ltd (ASX:POL) Insider David Sproule Buys 150,000 Shares

Polymetals Resources Ltd (ASX:POL – Get Free Report) insider David Sproule acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.31 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$46,800.00 ($30,993.38).

Polymetals Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

Polymetals Resources Company Profile

Polymetals Resources Ltd engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Alahiné licence covering an area of approximately 64.2 square kilometers; and the Mansala licence covering an area of approximately 48.2 square kilometers located in the Siguiri Basin.

