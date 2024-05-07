Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,679 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $41,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $96.54. 3,472,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,205,053. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.79. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.19.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

